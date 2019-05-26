|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Lake Erie
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Windy City
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Joliet
|4
|11
|.267
|5½
|Washington
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Florence
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Gateway
|8
|7
|.533
|1½
|Evansville
|8
|7
|.533
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|7
|7
|.500
|2
___
Windy City 11, Lake Erie 8
Southern Illinois at Florence, ppd.
Gateway 9, Washington 1
River City 8, Evansville 7
Schaumburg 5, Joliet 3
Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
