Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

May 26, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 9 5 .643
Lake Erie 9 6 .600 ½
Windy City 8 8 .500 2
Joliet 4 11 .267
Washington 4 12 .250 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 10 6 .625
Florence 8 6 .571 1
Gateway 8 7 .533
Evansville 8 7 .533
Southern Illinois 7 7 .500 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Windy City 11, Lake Erie 8

Southern Illinois at Florence, ppd.

Gateway 9, Washington 1

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

River City 8, Evansville 7

Schaumburg 5, Joliet 3

Monday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.