At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 10 5 .667 — Lake Erie 9 6 .600 1 Windy City 8 8 .500 2½ Joliet 4 12 .250 6½ Washington 4 12 .250 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 10 6 .625 — Florence 8 6 .571 1 Gateway 8 7 .533 1½ Evansville 8 7 .533 1½ Southern Illinois 7 7 .500 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.