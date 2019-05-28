Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

May 28, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 10 5 .667
Lake Erie 9 6 .600 1
Windy City 8 8 .500
Joliet 4 12 .250
Washington 4 12 .250
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 10 6 .625
Florence 8 6 .571 1
Gateway 8 7 .533
Evansville 8 7 .533
Southern Illinois 7 7 .500 2

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, ppd.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

