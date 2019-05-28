At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 10 5 .667 — Lake Erie 9 6 .600 1 Windy City 8 9 .471 3 Joliet 5 12 .294 6 Washington 4 13 .235 7 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 10 7 .588 — Florence 8 6 .571 ½ Evansville 9 7 .563 ½ Gateway 8 7 .533 1 Southern Illinois 8 7 .533 1

___

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, ppd.

Evansville 3, Washington 0

Southern Illinois 6, River City 2

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Joliet 4, Windy City 1

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

