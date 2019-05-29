At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 11 6 .647 — Lake Erie 10 7 .588 1 Windy City 8 9 .471 3 Joliet 5 12 .294 6 Washington 4 13 .235 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 9 6 .600 — River City 10 7 .588 — Evansville 9 7 .563 ½ Southern Illinois 8 7 .533 1 Gateway 8 8 .500 1½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Erie 8, Schaumburg 0

Schaumburg 1, Lake Erie 0

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, ppd.

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florence at Gateway, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

