Frontier League

May 29, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 11 6 .647
Lake Erie 10 7 .588 1
Windy City 8 9 .471 3
Joliet 5 12 .294 6
Washington 4 13 .235 7
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 9 6 .600
River City 10 7 .588
Evansville 9 7 .563 ½
Southern Illinois 8 7 .533 1
Gateway 8 8 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lake Erie 8, Schaumburg 0

Schaumburg 1, Lake Erie 0

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, ppd.

Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florence at Gateway, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

