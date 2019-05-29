|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Lake Erie
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|Windy City
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Joliet
|5
|12
|.294
|6
|Washington
|4
|13
|.235
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Florence
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Evansville
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Gateway
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Southern Illinois
|8
|8
|.500
|2
___
Lake Erie 8, Schaumburg 0
Schaumburg 1, Lake Erie 0
Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City 6, Southern Illinois 2
Florence at Gateway, ppd.
Windy City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 5:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
