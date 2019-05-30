At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 11 6 .647 — Lake Erie 10 7 .588 1 Windy City 9 9 .500 2½ Joliet 5 13 .278 6½ Washington 5 13 .278 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 11 7 .611 — Florence 9 6 .600 ½ Evansville 9 8 .529 1½ Gateway 8 8 .500 2 Southern Illinois 8 8 .500 2

Thursday’s Games

Florence at Gateway, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lake Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 7:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

