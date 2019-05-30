|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Lake Erie
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Windy City
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Joliet
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|Washington
|5
|14
|.263
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|River City
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Evansville
|10
|8
|.556
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Gateway
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
___
Florence 4, Gateway 1, 7 innings
Schaumburg 3, Lake Erie 2, 10 innings
Southern Illinois 6, River City 5, 11 innings
Evansville 9, Washington 5
Florence 3, Gateway 2, 8 innings
Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.