At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Schaumburg 12 6 .667 — Lake Erie 11 8 .579 1½ Windy City 9 9 .500 3 Washington 5 14 .263 7½ Joliet 5 14 .263 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 11 6 .647 — River City 11 8 .579 1 Evansville 10 8 .556 1½ Southern Illinois 9 8 .529 2 Gateway 8 10 .444 3½

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie 4, Joliet 2, 1 innings

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

