|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Schaumburg
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Lake Erie
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Windy City
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Washington
|5
|14
|.263
|7½
|Joliet
|5
|14
|.263
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Florence
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|River City
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Evansville
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|Southern Illinois
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|Gateway
|8
|10
|.444
|3
___
Evansville 4, Florence 0
Lake Erie 4, Joliet 2
Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City 4, Windy City 2
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
River City at Washington, 2:05 p.m.
Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
