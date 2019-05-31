Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

May 31, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Schaumburg 12 6 .667
Lake Erie 11 8 .579
Windy City 9 10 .474
Washington 5 14 .263
Joliet 5 14 .263
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 11 7 .611
River City 12 8 .600
Evansville 11 8 .579 ½
Southern Illinois 9 8 .529
Gateway 8 10 .444 3

___

Friday’s Games

Evansville 4, Florence 0

Lake Erie 4, Joliet 2

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

River City 4, Windy City 2

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 2:05 p.m.

Evansville at Florence, 5:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.