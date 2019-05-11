Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Gaitán, Katai lead Fire past Minnesota United 2-0

May 11, 2019 10:18 pm
 
< a min read
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Nicolás Gaitán and Aleksandar Katai scored first-half goals and the Chicago Fire beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Saturday night.

Gaitán’s opener in the 34th minute started with the Fire (4-4-4) springing a counterattack on a Minnesota corner. Dax McCarty found Przemyslaw Frankowski near the center circle with an open field in front of him. Frankowski drove it into the right side of the area and crossed it to Gaitán, who used one touch to cut back on the overcommitted goalkeeper and finished with a tap-in.

Katai scored nine minutes later, running behind Johan Kappelhof’s long ball and finishing a low-hard shot from a narrow angle.

Minnesota dropped to 4-4-3.

