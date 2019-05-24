Listen Live Sports

Galaxy-Orlando City, Sums

May 24, 2019 9:23 pm
 
Los Angeles 1 0—1
Orlando 0 0—0

First half_1, Los Angeles, dos Santos, 2, 19th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles, Cuello, 17th; Gonzalez, 45th; Corona, 87th. Orlando, Jansson, 86th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson; Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

A_24,712.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Jorgen Skjelvik, Daniel Steres; Joe Corona, Emil Cuello (Perry Kitchen, 57th), Sebastian Lletget (Chris Pontius, 90th), Jonathan dos Santos; Favio Alvarez (Ethan Zubak, 74th), Uriel Antuna.

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan, Lamine Sane; Cristian Higuita (Sacha Kljestan, 67th), Will Johnson, Sebastian Mendez; Tesho Akindele (Kyle Smith, 56th), Chris Mueller (Josue Colman, 83rd), Nani.

