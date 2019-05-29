Listen Live Sports

Galaxy-Sporting KC, Sums

May 29, 2019 10:45 pm
 
Los Angeles 0 2—2
Kansas City 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Los Angeles, Alvarez, 1 (Ibrahimovic), 55th minute; 2, Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic, 10 (Antuna), 86th.

Goalies_Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles, Gonzalez, 33rd. Kansas City, Sanchez, 59th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson; Eduardo Mariscal; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

A_0.

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Giancarlo Gonzalez, Dave Romney, Jorgen Skjelvik, Daniel Steres; Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget (Chris Pontius, 88th), Jonathan dos Santos; Favio Alvarez (Joe Corona, 72nd), Uriel Antuna (Emmanuel Boateng, 90th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Botond Barath (Matt Besler, 46th), Andreu Fontas, Seth Sinovic (Jimmy Medranda, 77th), Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet, Benny Feilhaber, Felipe Gutierrez, Kelyn Rowe (Daniel Salloi, 65th), Ilie Sanchez; Johnny Russell.

