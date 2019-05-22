Listen Live Sports

Garcia earns 2 wins to reach Strasbourg quarterfinals

May 22, 2019 4:28 pm
 
STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia earned two wins Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg clay-court tournament.

The Frenchwoman first finished off her first-round match with Shelby Rogers, which had been suspended on Monday, then beat Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-2, 6-3 in the afternoon.

“I feel good. This morning, I was ready for a long day,” Garcia said. “I was just focused on my first match, my last set, actually. I’m very happy with the way we managed the day at the office today.”

Garcia will face teenager Marta Kostyuk for a semifinal spot.

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka also advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 win over qualifier Laura Siegemund.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

