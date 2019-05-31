Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Garcia leads UCLA past Arizona, into WCWS semifinals

May 31, 2019 9:47 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rachel Garcia avenged her only loss of the season and helped UCLA beat Pac-12 rival Arizona 6-2 in the Women’s College World Series on Friday night.

The Bruins (53-6) advanced to the semifinals Sunday. They need one more win to reach the championship series.

Garcia was 20-0 this season before losing to Arizona on May 9 in Los Angeles. This time, she threw a complete game and allowed just four hits. She also threw every pitch for UCLA in the Bruins’ victory over Minnesota on Thursday.

Arizona (48-13) will play Florida or Alabama in an elimination game Saturday night.

Advertisement

There was plenty of history in Friday’s matchup. UCLA and Arizona are first and second in national championships and World Series appearances. UCLA has 12 national titles and 29 World Series appearances and Arizona has eight national titles and 23 World Series appearances.

UCLA opened the scoring in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Garcia. Arizona’s Alyssa Palomino tied the game with a solo blast to right field.

UCLA pinch-hitter Malia Quarles’ solo homer put the Bruins up 2-1.

In the sixth, Arizona had two on with no outs and runners at second and third with one out, but Garcia escaped.

UCLA’s Aaliyah Jordan’s double scored Briana Perez in the seventh to push the Bruins’ lead to 3-1. UCLA then took advantage of Arizona’s fielding mistakes to go up 6-1.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.