Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Garcia wins all-French matchup to reach Strasbourg semifinal

May 24, 2019 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia won an all-French matchup against Chloe Paquet to reach the final of the Internationaux de Strasbourg tournament on Friday.

Garcia won 6-3, 6-4 and will battle for the title with No. 6 seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

The 2016 champion hit 11 aces and did not face a break point as she stayed unbeaten in three matches against Paquet.

Yastremska upset second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.