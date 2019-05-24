Garcia wins all-French matchup to reach Strasbourg semifinal

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia won an all-French matchup against Chloe Paquet to reach the final of the Internationaux de Strasbourg tournament on Friday.

Garcia won 6-3, 6-4 and will battle for the title with No. 6 seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

The 2016 champion hit 11 aces and did not face a break point as she stayed unbeaten in three matches against Paquet.

Yastremska upset second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4.

