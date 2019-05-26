Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Garcia’s RBI single in 10th lifts Oklahoma St. to title game

May 26, 2019 1:52 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Alix Garcia singled in the bottom of the 10th inning to score Andrew Navigato, and Oklahoma State defeated TCU 7-6 on Sunday to advance to the Big 12 Tournament title game.

With Oklahoma State trailing 6-5, Christian Funk led off the bottom of the 10th with a single and moved to third on a fielding error. Pinch runner Noah Sifrit scored on a single by Navigato to tie the score at 6. Garcia’s hit came with two outs.

Third-seeded Oklahoma State (35-18) advanced to play fourth-seeded West Virginia in the championship game later Sunday.

The TCU-Oklahoma State game was moved from Saturday night because of bad weather. TCU had defeated the Cowboys 13-6 earlier Saturday to force a second game.

On Sunday, TCU’s Austin Henry hit a solo shot in the top of the 10th to give the Horned Frogs (32-26) a 6-5 lead.

