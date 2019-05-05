Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Garin beats Berrettini to win Munich Open final

May 5, 2019
 
MUNICH (AP) — Cristian Garin of Chile defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (1) to win the Munich Open final on Sunday, less than a month after he claimed his first ATP title in Houston.

The 22-year-old Garin saved eight of 10 break points he faced and kept his best tennis for the tiebreaker to end the Italian’s nine-match winning run.

Berrettini earlier defeated fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-2 in their rain-postponed semifinal.

Ranked No. 47, Garin had saved two match points in ousting the two-time defending champion and world No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Friday and he followed up by beating third-seeded Marco Cecchinato in Saturday’s semifinal.

Garin was ranked 92nd just over two months ago but is projected to rise to a career-high 33 on Monday. With his win over 37th-ranked Berrettini, Garin has matched Guido Pella’s tour-leading tally of 19 wins on clay this year.

