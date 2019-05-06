Listen Live Sports

Gausman suspended 5 games for throwing pitch behind Ureña

May 6, 2019 4:51 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves pitcher Kevin Gausman has been suspended for five games and fined for throwing a 97 mph fastball behind Miami’s Jose Ureña last week.

Gausman appealed the penalty imposed Monday by Chief Baseball Office Joe Torre. Gausman can continue to play until there’s a final ruling.

Gausman’s first pitch to Ureña in the second inning Friday was knee-high behind the batter, and plate umpire Jeff Nelson immediately signaled the ejection.

The game was Ureña’s first against the Braves since he was suspended for six games for intentionally hitting Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. on an arm with a pitch last August, triggering a bench-clearing confrontation.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

