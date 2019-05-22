Georgia Tech knocks out Notre Dame 12-6 in ACC Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Webb hit a two-run double and scored twice, Amos Willingham allowed six hits in six innings and Georgia Tech eliminated Notre Dame with a 12-6 win on Wednesday at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Webb’s hit down the right-field line ignited a five-run fourth inning that broke the game open for the second-seeded Yellow Jackets (39-16). Tech also got a run-scoring double from Kyle McCann while Nick Wilhite (2 RBIs) and Luke Waddell knocked in runs for a 6-1 lead.

The Yellow Jackets scored in all but the first, second and fifth innings while getting 13 hits. Five Notre Dame errors also helped, including a muffed two-out pop-up in the seventh that fell between three players near home plate and led to two unearned runs.

Willingham (7-2) allowed two runs and struck out four for Tech, which meets Duke on Friday with a chance to reach Saturday’s semifinals. Keyton Gibson got the save.

Advertisement

Notre Dame (24-30) got within 9-6 with a four-run seventh before Tech added three over the final two innings. Tommy Sheehan (5-6) took the loss.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.