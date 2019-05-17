Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giannis, George finalists for NBA MVP and defensive award

May 17, 2019 8:38 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George have a chance to be both the NBA’s MVP and its Defensive Player of the Year.

Reigning MVP James Harden is the other finalist for the league’s top award. The NBA announced three finalists for six individual award categories Friday, based on voting results from a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to the best record in the league and a berth in the Eastern Conference finals. Oklahoma City was eliminated in the first round as George struggled with a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery.

The other finalist for the league’s top defensive award was Utah’s Rudy Gobert, who won the award last year.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

The winners will be announced June 24 during the NBA Awards, when LeBron James will finish outside the top three of the MVP voting for just the second time in the past 11 years.

The other award finalists:

Rookie of the Year: Deandre Ayton, Phoenix; Luka Doncic, Dallas; Trae Young, Atlanta.

Sixth Man Award: Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams, Clippers; Domantas Sabonis, Indiana.

Coach of the Year: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee; Michael Malone, Denver; Doc Rivers, Clippers.

Most Improved Player: De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento; D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn; Pascal Siakam, Toronto

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.