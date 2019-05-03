Giants 12, Reds 11

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Gerber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Austin ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Posey c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Solarte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.229
|Longoria 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.223
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.202
|Pillar cf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Duggar rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.256
|Beede p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vincent p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Vogt c
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|47
|12
|17
|12
|4
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Votto 1b
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Senzel cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.200
|Winker lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Suarez ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Puig rf
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Dietrich 2b
|4
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.250
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Schebler lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.123
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Farmer 3b-2b
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.219
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peraza 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Barnhart c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.192
|1-Casali pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Totals
|49
|11
|13
|10
|7
|16
|San Francisco
|000
|304
|031
|01—12
|17
|2
|Cincinnati
|305
|110
|100
|00—11
|13
|0
a-singled for Melancon in the 8th. b-flied out for R.Iglesias in the 9th. c-struck out for Watson in the 10th.
1-ran for Barnhart in the 9th.
E_Pillar (1), Vincent (2). LOB_San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 13. 2B_Gerber (1), Vogt (1), Winker 2 (4), J.Iglesias (5). HR_Panik (2), off Peralta; Vogt (1), off R.Iglesias; Longoria (4), off Hughes; Dietrich (6), off Beede; Dietrich (7), off Beede; Farmer (4), off Vincent. RBIs_Panik 2 (9), Belt 2 (15), Longoria 2 (13), Crawford (3), Duggar 3 (14), Vogt 2 (2), Winker (14), Puig (16), Dietrich 6 (20), Farmer 2 (10). SB_Puig (4), Dietrich (1), J.Iglesias (1). SF_Duggar. S_Beede.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Gerber, Belt, Crawford, Pillar); Cincinnati 10 (Votto, Puig 2, J.Iglesias, Farmer 2, Peraza, Schebler 2, Casali). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 15; Cincinnati 4 for 17.
Runners moved up_Posey, Crawford. GIDP_Duggar.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Votto).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede
|2
|1-3
|7
|8
|8
|2
|3
|65
|30.86
|Vincent
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|47
|2.75
|Bergen
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.50
|Melancon
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|31
|2.02
|Dyson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.18
|Watson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|3.48
|Moronta, W, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|1.80
|Smith, S, 8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.84
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|82
|3.89
|Peralta
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|21
|4.09
|Lorenzen, H, 1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|2.04
|Garrett, H, 4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|2.02
|R.Iglesias, BS, 2-8
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.94
|Hughes, L, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|5.14
|Duke
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9.00
Lorenzen pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 2-0, Bergen 1-0, Melancon 2-0, Garrett 2-2, R.Iglesias 2-1, Duke 1-0. HBP_Watson (Puig). WP_Beede, Moronta.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_4:29. A_23,478 (42,319).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.