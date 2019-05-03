Giants 12, Reds 11

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 6 1 1 2 0 1 .200 Gerber lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Austin ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .313 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Posey c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .253 Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Solarte lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .217 Belt 1b 5 1 1 2 1 1 .229 Longoria 3b 5 2 3 2 1 0 .223 Crawford ss 5 1 2 1 1 1 .202 Pillar cf 6 1 1 0 0 0 .205 Duggar rf 5 1 3 3 0 1 .256 Beede p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vincent p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Vogt c 3 3 3 2 0 0 1.000 Totals 47 12 17 12 4 10

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Votto 1b 7 0 0 0 0 3 .217 Senzel cf 5 1 1 0 2 2 .200 Winker lf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .243 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Suarez ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Puig rf 5 3 2 1 0 0 .188 Dietrich 2b 4 2 3 6 0 0 .250 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Schebler lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .123 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Iglesias ss 5 1 2 0 1 1 .308 Farmer 3b-2b 6 1 2 2 0 2 .219 Gray p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .111 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peraza 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194 Barnhart c 2 1 0 0 3 2 .192 1-Casali pr-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Totals 49 11 13 10 7 16

San Francisco 000 304 031 01—12 17 2 Cincinnati 305 110 100 00—11 13 0

a-singled for Melancon in the 8th. b-flied out for R.Iglesias in the 9th. c-struck out for Watson in the 10th.

1-ran for Barnhart in the 9th.

E_Pillar (1), Vincent (2). LOB_San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 13. 2B_Gerber (1), Vogt (1), Winker 2 (4), J.Iglesias (5). HR_Panik (2), off Peralta; Vogt (1), off R.Iglesias; Longoria (4), off Hughes; Dietrich (6), off Beede; Dietrich (7), off Beede; Farmer (4), off Vincent. RBIs_Panik 2 (9), Belt 2 (15), Longoria 2 (13), Crawford (3), Duggar 3 (14), Vogt 2 (2), Winker (14), Puig (16), Dietrich 6 (20), Farmer 2 (10). SB_Puig (4), Dietrich (1), J.Iglesias (1). SF_Duggar. S_Beede.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Gerber, Belt, Crawford, Pillar); Cincinnati 10 (Votto, Puig 2, J.Iglesias, Farmer 2, Peraza, Schebler 2, Casali). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 15; Cincinnati 4 for 17.

Runners moved up_Posey, Crawford. GIDP_Duggar.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Votto).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beede 2 1-3 7 8 8 2 3 65 30.86 Vincent 2 1 2 1 1 4 47 2.75 Bergen 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 4.50 Melancon 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 31 2.02 Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.18 Watson 1 1 0 0 1 1 28 3.48 Moronta, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 1.80 Smith, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.84 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 5 4 3 3 3 2 82 3.89 Peralta 1 4 4 4 0 1 21 4.09 Lorenzen, H, 1 1 4 2 2 0 1 18 2.04 Garrett, H, 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 14 2.02 R.Iglesias, BS, 2-8 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 21 3.94 Hughes, L, 2-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 22 5.14 Duke 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 9.00

Lorenzen pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 2-0, Bergen 1-0, Melancon 2-0, Garrett 2-2, R.Iglesias 2-1, Duke 1-0. HBP_Watson (Puig). WP_Beede, Moronta.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_4:29. A_23,478 (42,319).

