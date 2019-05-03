Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 12, Reds 11

May 3, 2019 11:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 6 1 1 2 0 1 .200
Gerber lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Austin ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .313
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Posey c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Solarte lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .217
Belt 1b 5 1 1 2 1 1 .229
Longoria 3b 5 2 3 2 1 0 .223
Crawford ss 5 1 2 1 1 1 .202
Pillar cf 6 1 1 0 0 0 .205
Duggar rf 5 1 3 3 0 1 .256
Beede p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vincent p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Vogt c 3 3 3 2 0 0 1.000
Totals 47 12 17 12 4 10
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Votto 1b 7 0 0 0 0 3 .217
Senzel cf 5 1 1 0 2 2 .200
Winker lf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .243
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Suarez ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Puig rf 5 3 2 1 0 0 .188
Dietrich 2b 4 2 3 6 0 0 .250
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Schebler lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .123
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Iglesias ss 5 1 2 0 1 1 .308
Farmer 3b-2b 6 1 2 2 0 2 .219
Gray p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .111
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peraza 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194
Barnhart c 2 1 0 0 3 2 .192
1-Casali pr-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Totals 49 11 13 10 7 16
San Francisco 000 304 031 01—12 17 2
Cincinnati 305 110 100 00—11 13 0

a-singled for Melancon in the 8th. b-flied out for R.Iglesias in the 9th. c-struck out for Watson in the 10th.

1-ran for Barnhart in the 9th.

E_Pillar (1), Vincent (2). LOB_San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 13. 2B_Gerber (1), Vogt (1), Winker 2 (4), J.Iglesias (5). HR_Panik (2), off Peralta; Vogt (1), off R.Iglesias; Longoria (4), off Hughes; Dietrich (6), off Beede; Dietrich (7), off Beede; Farmer (4), off Vincent. RBIs_Panik 2 (9), Belt 2 (15), Longoria 2 (13), Crawford (3), Duggar 3 (14), Vogt 2 (2), Winker (14), Puig (16), Dietrich 6 (20), Farmer 2 (10). SB_Puig (4), Dietrich (1), J.Iglesias (1). SF_Duggar. S_Beede.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Gerber, Belt, Crawford, Pillar); Cincinnati 10 (Votto, Puig 2, J.Iglesias, Farmer 2, Peraza, Schebler 2, Casali). RISP_San Francisco 5 for 15; Cincinnati 4 for 17.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Posey, Crawford. GIDP_Duggar.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Votto).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beede 2 1-3 7 8 8 2 3 65 30.86
Vincent 2 1 2 1 1 4 47 2.75
Bergen 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 4.50
Melancon 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 31 2.02
Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.18
Watson 1 1 0 0 1 1 28 3.48
Moronta, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 3 20 1.80
Smith, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.84
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 5 4 3 3 3 2 82 3.89
Peralta 1 4 4 4 0 1 21 4.09
Lorenzen, H, 1 1 4 2 2 0 1 18 2.04
Garrett, H, 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 14 2.02
R.Iglesias, BS, 2-8 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 21 3.94
Hughes, L, 2-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 22 5.14
Duke 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 9.00

Lorenzen pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 2-0, Bergen 1-0, Melancon 2-0, Garrett 2-2, R.Iglesias 2-1, Duke 1-0. HBP_Watson (Puig). WP_Beede, Moronta.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_4:29. A_23,478 (42,319).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.