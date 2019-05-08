Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Giants 14, Rockies 4

May 8, 2019 12:25 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 6 0 3 1 0 0 .224
Duggar rf 6 0 1 2 0 1 .265
Posey c 4 1 0 0 1 2 .245
Belt 1b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .229
Longoria 3b 3 3 2 1 2 0 .235
Williamson lf 4 2 2 4 1 0 .500
Crawford ss 4 2 2 2 1 1 .221
Pillar cf 4 2 1 2 0 0 .197
Bumgarner p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Sandoval ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .262
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Austin ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .314
Jerez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 41 14 16 14 5 6
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .291
Story ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Murphy 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .180
Arenado 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .310
Desmond cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .198
Tapia lf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .292
Hampson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .186
Iannetta c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .243
Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Dahl ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .303
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .177
Totals 36 4 10 4 3 11
San Francisco 010 510 025—14 16 0
Colorado 100 110 010— 4 10 0

a-walked for Almonte in the 5th. b-struck out for Shaw in the 7th. c-singled for Watson in the 8th. d-tripled for Gott in the 9th. e-flied out for Johnson in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 8. 2B_Belt 2 (9), Tapia (6), Iannetta (3). 3B_Austin (1), Desmond 2 (2). HR_Longoria (5), off Senzatela; Williamson (1), off Senzatela; Pillar (6), off Senzatela; Blackmon (5), off Bumgarner; Iannetta (2), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Panik (11), Duggar 2 (18), Longoria (14), Williamson 4 (4), Crawford 2 (7), Pillar 2 (21), Austin 2 (3), Blackmon (21), Desmond (15), Tapia (16), Iannetta (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Pillar 2); Colorado 5 (Murphy, Hampson 2, Iannetta 2). RISP_San Francisco 7 for 9; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Williamson, Hampson. GIDP_Posey.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Hampson, Murphy).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, W, 2-4 6 8 3 3 1 8 102 3.99
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.92
Gott 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 2.00
Jerez 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 0.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, L, 2-2 4 2-3 8 7 7 1 3 91 5.67
Almonte 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 19 4.05
Dunn 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.91
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.23
Oh 1 3 2 2 1 1 31 7.90
Johnson 1 4 5 5 1 1 34 9.26

Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 1-1. HBP_Johnson (Pillar). WP_Jerez.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:23. A_21,707 (50,398).

