Giants 14, Rockies 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 6 0 3 1 0 0 .224 Duggar rf 6 0 1 2 0 1 .265 Posey c 4 1 0 0 1 2 .245 Belt 1b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .229 Longoria 3b 3 3 2 1 2 0 .235 Williamson lf 4 2 2 4 1 0 .500 Crawford ss 4 2 2 2 1 1 .221 Pillar cf 4 2 1 2 0 0 .197 Bumgarner p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Sandoval ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .262 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Austin ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .314 Jerez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 41 14 16 14 5 6

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .291 Story ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Murphy 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .180 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .310 Desmond cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .198 Tapia lf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .292 Hampson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .186 Iannetta c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .243 Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Dahl ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .303 Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Totals 36 4 10 4 3 11

San Francisco 010 510 025—14 16 0 Colorado 100 110 010— 4 10 0

a-walked for Almonte in the 5th. b-struck out for Shaw in the 7th. c-singled for Watson in the 8th. d-tripled for Gott in the 9th. e-flied out for Johnson in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 8. 2B_Belt 2 (9), Tapia (6), Iannetta (3). 3B_Austin (1), Desmond 2 (2). HR_Longoria (5), off Senzatela; Williamson (1), off Senzatela; Pillar (6), off Senzatela; Blackmon (5), off Bumgarner; Iannetta (2), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Panik (11), Duggar 2 (18), Longoria (14), Williamson 4 (4), Crawford 2 (7), Pillar 2 (21), Austin 2 (3), Blackmon (21), Desmond (15), Tapia (16), Iannetta (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Pillar 2); Colorado 5 (Murphy, Hampson 2, Iannetta 2). RISP_San Francisco 7 for 9; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Williamson, Hampson. GIDP_Posey.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Hampson, Murphy).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, W, 2-4 6 8 3 3 1 8 102 3.99 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.92 Gott 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 2.00 Jerez 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 0.00 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, L, 2-2 4 2-3 8 7 7 1 3 91 5.67 Almonte 1-3 1 0 0 2 0 19 4.05 Dunn 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.91 Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.23 Oh 1 3 2 2 1 1 31 7.90 Johnson 1 4 5 5 1 1 34 9.26

Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 1-1. HBP_Johnson (Pillar). WP_Jerez.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:23. A_21,707 (50,398).

