Giants 14, Rockies 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|6
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Duggar rf
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Posey c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Belt 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Longoria 3b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.235
|Williamson lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.500
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.221
|Pillar cf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.197
|Bumgarner p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Sandoval ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Austin ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.314
|Jerez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|41
|14
|16
|14
|5
|6
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.291
|Story ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Murphy 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Desmond cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.198
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Hampson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Iannetta c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Dahl ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|3
|11
|San Francisco
|010
|510
|025—14
|16
|0
|Colorado
|100
|110
|010—
|4
|10
|0
a-walked for Almonte in the 5th. b-struck out for Shaw in the 7th. c-singled for Watson in the 8th. d-tripled for Gott in the 9th. e-flied out for Johnson in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 6, Colorado 8. 2B_Belt 2 (9), Tapia (6), Iannetta (3). 3B_Austin (1), Desmond 2 (2). HR_Longoria (5), off Senzatela; Williamson (1), off Senzatela; Pillar (6), off Senzatela; Blackmon (5), off Bumgarner; Iannetta (2), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Panik (11), Duggar 2 (18), Longoria (14), Williamson 4 (4), Crawford 2 (7), Pillar 2 (21), Austin 2 (3), Blackmon (21), Desmond (15), Tapia (16), Iannetta (4).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Pillar 2); Colorado 5 (Murphy, Hampson 2, Iannetta 2). RISP_San Francisco 7 for 9; Colorado 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Williamson, Hampson. GIDP_Posey.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Hampson, Murphy).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, W, 2-4
|6
|8
|3
|3
|1
|8
|102
|3.99
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.92
|Gott
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.00
|Jerez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 2-2
|4
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|3
|91
|5.67
|Almonte
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|4.05
|Dunn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.91
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.23
|Oh
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|31
|7.90
|Johnson
|1
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|34
|9.26
Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 1-1. HBP_Johnson (Pillar). WP_Jerez.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:23. A_21,707 (50,398).
