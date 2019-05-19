Listen Live Sports

Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2, 10 innings,

May 19, 2019 7:53 pm
 
San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Panik 2b 4 1 1 0 A.Jones rf 5 0 0 0
Solano ss 3 1 1 0 K.Marte cf-2b 5 0 0 0
B.Crwfr ph-ss 2 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 5 0 0 0
Austin 1b 2 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 4 1 1 0
Belt ph-1b 2 0 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 2 1 1 0
Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 1 Flores 2b 0 0 0 0
Pillar rf 4 0 0 1 J.Dyson cf 3 0 0 0
Vogt c 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 1
Wllmson lf 2 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0
Duggar cf 4 0 0 0 Ray p 1 0 0 0
Pmeranz p 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly ph 0 0 0 0
Gott p 0 0 0 0 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0
Posey ph 1 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 A.Avila ph 1 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Sndoval ph 1 1 1 1 Swihart ph 1 0 0 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 5 3 Totals 32 2 3 1
San Francisco 002 000 000 1—3
Arizona 000 200 000 0—2

LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 8. 2B_Ahmed (15). HR_Sandoval (7). SB_Longoria (2). S_J.Murphy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Pomeranz 4 2-3 2 2 2 5 2
Gott 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Dyson W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Smith S,12-12 1 0 0 0 0 3
Arizona
Ray 4 3 2 2 4 6
Sherfy 2 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holland 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hirano L,1-2 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Pomeranz (Flores). WP_Pomeranz.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_3:28. A_24,061 (48,519).

