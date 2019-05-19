Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2

May 19, 2019 7:53 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .252
Solano ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .222
d-Crawford ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Austin 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .255
e-Belt ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .231
Pillar rf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .206
Vogt c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Williamson lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .167
Duggar cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Pomeranz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Posey ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Sandoval ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .301
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 5 3 5 11
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Marte cf-2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Escobar 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .317
Walker 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .275
Flores 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .281
J.Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .246
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .172
Ray p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Kelly ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Avila ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Swihart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 3 1 6 9
San Francisco 002 000 000 1—3 5 0
Arizona 000 200 000 0—2 3 0

a-walked for Ray in the 4th. b-flied out for Gott in the 7th. c-grounded out for Chafin in the 7th. d-flied out for Solano in the 8th. e-grounded out for Austin in the 8th. f-grounded out for Holland in the 9th. g-homered for S.Dyson in the 10th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 8. 2B_Ahmed (15). HR_Sandoval (7), off Hirano. RBIs_Longoria (17), Pillar (23), Sandoval (16), Ahmed (20). SB_Longoria (2). S_Murphy.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Pillar 2, Williamson 2); Arizona 4 (Jones 2, Ray 2). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 4; Arizona 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Pillar, Swihart.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pomeranz 4 2-3 2 2 2 5 2 96 5.66
Gott 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.11
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.60
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.12
S.Dyson, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.70
Smith, S, 12-12 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 2.89
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 4 3 2 2 4 6 87 3.25
Sherfy 2 0 0 0 0 0 24 0.00
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.52
Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.00
Holland 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 1.69
Hirano, L, 1-2 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0. HBP_Pomeranz (Flores). WP_Pomeranz.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.

T_3:28. A_24,061 (48,519).

