Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Solano ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|d-Crawford ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Austin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|e-Belt ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Williamson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Pomeranz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Posey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Sandoval ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|3
|5
|3
|5
|11
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Marte cf-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.317
|Walker 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.275
|Flores 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|J.Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|Ray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Kelly ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Avila ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Swihart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|2
|3
|1
|6
|9
|San Francisco
|002
|000
|000
|1—3
|5
|0
|Arizona
|000
|200
|000
|0—2
|3
|0
a-walked for Ray in the 4th. b-flied out for Gott in the 7th. c-grounded out for Chafin in the 7th. d-flied out for Solano in the 8th. e-grounded out for Austin in the 8th. f-grounded out for Holland in the 9th. g-homered for S.Dyson in the 10th.
LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 8. 2B_Ahmed (15). HR_Sandoval (7), off Hirano. RBIs_Longoria (17), Pillar (23), Sandoval (16), Ahmed (20). SB_Longoria (2). S_Murphy.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Pillar 2, Williamson 2); Arizona 4 (Jones 2, Ray 2). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 4; Arizona 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Pillar, Swihart.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz
|4
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2
|96
|5.66
|Gott
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.11
|Melancon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.60
|Watson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.12
|S.Dyson, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.70
|Smith, S, 12-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.89
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|4
|3
|2
|2
|4
|6
|87
|3.25
|Sherfy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|0.00
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.52
|Lopez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.00
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|1.69
|Hirano, L, 1-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-0. HBP_Pomeranz (Flores). WP_Pomeranz.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Will Little.
T_3:28. A_24,061 (48,519).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.