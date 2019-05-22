Giants 4, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.385
|Culberson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.441
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Camargo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Toussaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|3
|5
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.254
|Vogt lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Posey c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Pillar rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|1-Williamson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|3
|8
|Atlanta
|100
|001
|100—3
|11
|1
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|003—4
|9
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Dyson in the 7th. b-walked for Toussaint in the 8th. c-singled for Gott in the 9th.
1-ran for Sandoval in the 9th.
E_Riley (1). LOB_Atlanta 9, San Francisco 7. 2B_Markakis (12), Longoria (8). RBIs_Freeman (30), Markakis (27), McCann (17), Panik 2 (15), Longoria (18), Pillar (24). SB_Acuna Jr. (5), Pillar (6), Williamson (2). CS_Acuna Jr. (2). SF_McCann. S_Anderson.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Swanson, Markakis, Riley 2, Camargo); San Francisco 3 (Vogt, Crawford 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; San Francisco 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Riley, Belt. GIDP_McCann, Posey, Pillar.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Camargo, Freeman), (Swanson, Freeman); San Francisco 1 (Belt, Longoria, Melancon).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|94
|3.67
|Blevins, H, 4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8.31
|Toussaint, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.17
|Webb, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.93
|Jackson, L, 2-1, BS, 4-10
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|26
|3.38
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|79
|3.60
|Moronta
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|31
|3.80
|Dyson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.62
|Melancon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.45
|Gott, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.01
Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Blevins pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Toussaint 1-0, Moronta 2-1, Dyson 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:16. A_28,030 (41,915).
