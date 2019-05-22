Giants 4, Braves 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .296 Swanson ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .250 Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .316 Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .263 Markakis rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .292 Riley lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .385 Culberson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .441 McCann c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .293 Camargo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Teheran p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .100 Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Totals 35 3 11 3 3 5

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 3 1 2 2 2 0 .254 Vogt lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Posey c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .260 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213 Duggar cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .246 Pillar rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .204 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .667 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Sandoval ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .299 1-Williamson pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .154 Totals 33 4 9 4 3 8

Atlanta 100 001 100—3 11 1 San Francisco 100 000 003—4 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Dyson in the 7th. b-walked for Toussaint in the 8th. c-singled for Gott in the 9th.

1-ran for Sandoval in the 9th.

E_Riley (1). LOB_Atlanta 9, San Francisco 7. 2B_Markakis (12), Longoria (8). RBIs_Freeman (30), Markakis (27), McCann (17), Panik 2 (15), Longoria (18), Pillar (24). SB_Acuna Jr. (5), Pillar (6), Williamson (2). CS_Acuna Jr. (2). SF_McCann. S_Anderson.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Swanson, Markakis, Riley 2, Camargo); San Francisco 3 (Vogt, Crawford 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; San Francisco 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Riley, Belt. GIDP_McCann, Posey, Pillar.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Camargo, Freeman), (Swanson, Freeman); San Francisco 1 (Belt, Longoria, Melancon).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran 5 2-3 3 1 1 3 6 94 3.67 Blevins, H, 4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 8.31 Toussaint, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.17 Webb, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 1.93 Jackson, L, 2-1, BS, 4-10 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 26 3.38 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 5 8 2 2 0 3 79 3.60 Moronta 1 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 31 3.80 Dyson 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.62 Melancon 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.45 Gott, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.01

Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Blevins pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Toussaint 1-0, Moronta 2-1, Dyson 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:16. A_28,030 (41,915).

