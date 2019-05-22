Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 4, Braves 3

May 22, 2019 1:14 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .296
Swanson ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .250
Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .316
Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .263
Markakis rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .292
Riley lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .385
Culberson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .441
McCann c 3 0 0 1 0 0 .293
Camargo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Teheran p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .100
Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Totals 35 3 11 3 3 5
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 3 1 2 2 2 0 .254
Vogt lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212
Posey c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .260
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230
Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213
Duggar cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .246
Pillar rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .204
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .667
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Sandoval ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .299
1-Williamson pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .154
Totals 33 4 9 4 3 8
Atlanta 100 001 100—3 11 1
San Francisco 100 000 003—4 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Dyson in the 7th. b-walked for Toussaint in the 8th. c-singled for Gott in the 9th.

1-ran for Sandoval in the 9th.

Advertisement

E_Riley (1). LOB_Atlanta 9, San Francisco 7. 2B_Markakis (12), Longoria (8). RBIs_Freeman (30), Markakis (27), McCann (17), Panik 2 (15), Longoria (18), Pillar (24). SB_Acuna Jr. (5), Pillar (6), Williamson (2). CS_Acuna Jr. (2). SF_McCann. S_Anderson.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Swanson, Markakis, Riley 2, Camargo); San Francisco 3 (Vogt, Crawford 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; San Francisco 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Riley, Belt. GIDP_McCann, Posey, Pillar.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Donaldson, Camargo, Freeman), (Swanson, Freeman); San Francisco 1 (Belt, Longoria, Melancon).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran 5 2-3 3 1 1 3 6 94 3.67
Blevins, H, 4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 8.31
Toussaint, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.17
Webb, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 1.93
Jackson, L, 2-1, BS, 4-10 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 26 3.38
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 5 8 2 2 0 3 79 3.60
Moronta 1 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 31 3.80
Dyson 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.62
Melancon 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.45
Gott, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.01

Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Blevins pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Toussaint 1-0, Moronta 2-1, Dyson 2-1.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:16. A_28,030 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.