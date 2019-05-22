Listen Live Sports

Giants 4, Braves 3

May 22, 2019 1:14 am
 
Atlanta San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. cf 4 1 2 0 Panik 2b 3 1 2 2
D.Swnsn ss 4 1 2 0 Vogt lf 4 0 0 0
F.Frman 1b 5 0 1 1 Posey c 4 0 2 0
Dnldson 3b 4 1 2 0 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 4 0 2 1 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 1
Riley lf 4 0 1 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 1 1 0
Clbrson lf 0 0 0 0 Duggar cf 3 0 1 0
B.McCnn c 3 0 0 1 Pillar rf 4 1 1 1
Camargo 2b 3 0 0 0 S.Andrs p 1 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0
Tssaint p 0 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 Austin ph 1 0 0 0
J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0
Teheran p 2 0 1 0 Sndoval ph 1 0 1 0
Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 Wllmson pr 0 1 0 0
Totals 35 3 11 3 Totals 33 4 9 4
Atlanta 100 001 100—3
San Francisco 100 000 003—4

E_Riley (1). DP_Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Atlanta 9, San Francisco 7. 2B_Markakis (12), Longoria (8). SB_Acuna Jr. (5), Pillar (6), Williamson (2). CS_Acuna Jr. (2). SF_B.McCann (4). S_S.Anderson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Teheran 5 2-3 3 1 1 3 6
Blevins H,4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Toussaint H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Webb H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Jackson L,2-1 BS,4 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
San Francisco
Anderson 5 8 2 2 0 3
Moronta 1 1-3 0 1 1 2 0
Dyson 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Melancon 1 1 0 0 1 1
Gott W,2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

S.Anderson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Blevins pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:16. A_28,030 (41,915).

