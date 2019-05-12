Giants 6, Reds 5

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.206
|Suarez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.217
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Farmer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Casali c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|c-Barnhart ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.172
|Mahle p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Duke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Winker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peraza lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|2
|12
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Duggar rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Sandoval 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Williamson lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Kratz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|a-Belt ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Vogt ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|1
|10
|Cincinnati
|210
|001
|010—5
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|200
|000
|22x—6
|10
|2
a-homered for Kratz in the 7th. b-lined out for Dyson in the 7th. c-walked for Casali in the 8th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Duke in the 8th. e-flied out for Watson in the 8th.
E_Pillar (2), Kratz (4). LOB_Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Senzel (1), Peraza (4), Duggar (7), Sandoval (9), Pillar (5). HR_Puig (7), off Bumgarner; Sandoval (4), off Mahle; Belt (6), off Mahle. RBIs_Senzel (7), Puig (22), Iglesias 2 (13), Barnhart (9), Sandoval 2 (11), Williamson (5), Pillar (22), Belt 2 (17). SB_Suarez (1). CS_Peraza (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Votto, Peraza 2); San Francisco 2 (Bumgarner, Austin). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Williamson.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|6
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|8
|93
|3.97
|Duke
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.75
|Hernandez, L, 0-2, BS, 1-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|3.66
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|6
|8
|4
|2
|0
|7
|107
|3.88
|Dyson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.05
|Moronta
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|2.60
|Watson, W, 2-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.57
|Smith, S, 10-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.87
Inherited runners-scored_Watson 3-1. PB_Kratz (2).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Ben May.
T_3:01. A_35,824 (41,915).
