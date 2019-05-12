Giants 6, Reds 5

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .233 Votto 1b 5 0 1 0 0 4 .206 Suarez 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .259 Puig rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .217 Iglesias ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .288 Farmer 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .235 Casali c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .291 c-Barnhart ph-c 0 0 0 1 1 0 .172 Mahle p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peraza lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .207 Totals 36 5 11 5 2 12

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239 Duggar rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .265 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .229 Sandoval 1b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .282 Williamson lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .143 Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .213 Pillar cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .213 Kratz c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125 a-Belt ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .228 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Vogt ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .350 Totals 34 6 10 6 1 10

Cincinnati 210 001 010—5 11 0 San Francisco 200 000 22x—6 10 2

a-homered for Kratz in the 7th. b-lined out for Dyson in the 7th. c-walked for Casali in the 8th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Duke in the 8th. e-flied out for Watson in the 8th.

E_Pillar (2), Kratz (4). LOB_Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Senzel (1), Peraza (4), Duggar (7), Sandoval (9), Pillar (5). HR_Puig (7), off Bumgarner; Sandoval (4), off Mahle; Belt (6), off Mahle. RBIs_Senzel (7), Puig (22), Iglesias 2 (13), Barnhart (9), Sandoval 2 (11), Williamson (5), Pillar (22), Belt 2 (17). SB_Suarez (1). CS_Peraza (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Votto, Peraza 2); San Francisco 2 (Bumgarner, Austin). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Williamson.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 6 1-3 6 4 4 1 8 93 3.97 Duke 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 6.75 Hernandez, L, 0-2, BS, 1-2 1 3 2 2 0 1 18 3.66 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 6 8 4 2 0 7 107 3.88 Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 3.05 Moronta 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 27 2.60 Watson, W, 2-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.57 Smith, S, 10-10 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.87

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 3-1. PB_Kratz (2).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Ben May.

T_3:01. A_35,824 (41,915).

