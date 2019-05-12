Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Giants 6, Reds 5

May 12, 2019 7:26 pm
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .233
Votto 1b 5 0 1 0 0 4 .206
Suarez 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .259
Puig rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .217
Iglesias ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .288
Farmer 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .235
Casali c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .291
c-Barnhart ph-c 0 0 0 1 1 0 .172
Mahle p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Winker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peraza lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .207
Totals 36 5 11 5 2 12
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239
Duggar rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .265
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .229
Sandoval 1b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .282
Williamson lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .143
Crawford ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .213
Pillar cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .213
Kratz c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125
a-Belt ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .228
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Vogt ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .350
Totals 34 6 10 6 1 10
Cincinnati 210 001 010—5 11 0
San Francisco 200 000 22x—6 10 2

a-homered for Kratz in the 7th. b-lined out for Dyson in the 7th. c-walked for Casali in the 8th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Duke in the 8th. e-flied out for Watson in the 8th.

E_Pillar (2), Kratz (4). LOB_Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Senzel (1), Peraza (4), Duggar (7), Sandoval (9), Pillar (5). HR_Puig (7), off Bumgarner; Sandoval (4), off Mahle; Belt (6), off Mahle. RBIs_Senzel (7), Puig (22), Iglesias 2 (13), Barnhart (9), Sandoval 2 (11), Williamson (5), Pillar (22), Belt 2 (17). SB_Suarez (1). CS_Peraza (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Votto, Peraza 2); San Francisco 2 (Bumgarner, Austin). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Williamson.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 6 1-3 6 4 4 1 8 93 3.97
Duke 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 6.75
Hernandez, L, 0-2, BS, 1-2 1 3 2 2 0 1 18 3.66
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 6 8 4 2 0 7 107 3.88
Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 3.05
Moronta 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 27 2.60
Watson, W, 2-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 2.57
Smith, S, 10-10 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.87

Inherited runners-scored_Watson 3-1. PB_Kratz (2).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Ben May.

T_3:01. A_35,824 (41,915).

