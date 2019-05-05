Giants 6, Reds 5

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.206
|Gerber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.091
|Posey c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.257
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Crawford ph-ss
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.211
|Sandoval 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Solarte ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Duggar rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Samardzija p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Vogt ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.600
|Totals
|31
|6
|6
|6
|2
|12
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Suarez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Winker rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Dietrich lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|c-Puig ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|b-VanMeter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Farmer ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|f-Casali ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|3
|9
|San Francisco
|000
|004
|002—6
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|400
|000
|001—5
|6
|0
a-walked for Samardzija in the 6th. b-walked for Castillo in the 7th. c-struck out for Dietrich in the 8th. d-homered for Watson in the 9th. e-homered for R.Iglesias in the 9th. f-grounded out for Barnhart in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 4. 2B_Posey (11). HR_Posey (2), off Castillo; Crawford (1), off R.Iglesias; Suarez (9), off Samardzija; Winker (9), off Samardzija; Dietrich (9), off Samardzija; Farmer (5), off Smith. RBIs_Panik (10), Posey 3 (13), Crawford 2 (5), Suarez 2 (21), Winker (15), Dietrich (22), Farmer (11). SB_Senzel (1), VanMeter (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Suarez, J.Iglesias). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 3.
GIDP_Posey, Solarte.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (Suarez, Peraza, Votto), (Suarez, Peraza, Votto).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija
|5
|5
|4
|4
|0
|4
|86
|3.16
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|1.59
|Moronta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|26
|1.69
|Watson, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.18
|Smith, S, 9-9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|3.29
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|7
|4
|4
|4
|2
|9
|92
|1.97
|Garrett
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.84
|R.Iglesias, L, 1-5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|13
|4.86
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:38. A_23,654 (42,319).
