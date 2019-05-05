Listen Live Sports

...

Giants 6, Reds 5

May 5, 2019 7:03 pm
 
1 min read
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .206
Gerber lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .091
Posey c 4 2 2 3 0 1 .257
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Crawford ph-ss 1 1 1 2 0 0 .211
Sandoval 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Solarte ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .202
Duggar rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .270
Samardzija p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Vogt ph-1b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .600
Totals 31 6 6 6 2 12
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .216
Suarez 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .222
Winker rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .243
Dietrich lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .257
c-Puig ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .182
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .190
Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .063
b-VanMeter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Farmer ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .242
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188
f-Casali ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Totals 33 5 6 5 3 9
San Francisco 000 004 002—6 6 0
Cincinnati 400 000 001—5 6 0

a-walked for Samardzija in the 6th. b-walked for Castillo in the 7th. c-struck out for Dietrich in the 8th. d-homered for Watson in the 9th. e-homered for R.Iglesias in the 9th. f-grounded out for Barnhart in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 4. 2B_Posey (11). HR_Posey (2), off Castillo; Crawford (1), off R.Iglesias; Suarez (9), off Samardzija; Winker (9), off Samardzija; Dietrich (9), off Samardzija; Farmer (5), off Smith. RBIs_Panik (10), Posey 3 (13), Crawford 2 (5), Suarez 2 (21), Winker (15), Dietrich (22), Farmer (11). SB_Senzel (1), VanMeter (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Suarez, J.Iglesias). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

GIDP_Posey, Solarte.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Suarez, Peraza, Votto), (Suarez, Peraza, Votto).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija 5 5 4 4 0 4 86 3.16
Gott 1 0 0 0 1 0 24 1.59
Moronta 1 0 0 0 2 3 26 1.69
Watson, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.18
Smith, S, 9-9 1 1 1 1 0 1 25 3.29
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo 7 4 4 4 2 9 92 1.97
Garrett 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.84
R.Iglesias, L, 1-5 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 13 4.86

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:38. A_23,654 (42,319).

