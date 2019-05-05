Giants 6, Reds 5

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .206 Gerber lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .091 Posey c 4 2 2 3 0 1 .257 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Crawford ph-ss 1 1 1 2 0 0 .211 Sandoval 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Solarte ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .202 Duggar rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .270 Samardzija p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Vogt ph-1b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .600 Totals 31 6 6 6 2 12

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .216 Suarez 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .222 Winker rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .243 Dietrich lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .257 c-Puig ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .182 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Peraza 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .190 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .063 b-VanMeter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Farmer ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .242 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188 f-Casali ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Totals 33 5 6 5 3 9

San Francisco 000 004 002—6 6 0 Cincinnati 400 000 001—5 6 0

a-walked for Samardzija in the 6th. b-walked for Castillo in the 7th. c-struck out for Dietrich in the 8th. d-homered for Watson in the 9th. e-homered for R.Iglesias in the 9th. f-grounded out for Barnhart in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 4. 2B_Posey (11). HR_Posey (2), off Castillo; Crawford (1), off R.Iglesias; Suarez (9), off Samardzija; Winker (9), off Samardzija; Dietrich (9), off Samardzija; Farmer (5), off Smith. RBIs_Panik (10), Posey 3 (13), Crawford 2 (5), Suarez 2 (21), Winker (15), Dietrich (22), Farmer (11). SB_Senzel (1), VanMeter (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Suarez, J.Iglesias). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

GIDP_Posey, Solarte.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Suarez, Peraza, Votto), (Suarez, Peraza, Votto).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija 5 5 4 4 0 4 86 3.16 Gott 1 0 0 0 1 0 24 1.59 Moronta 1 0 0 0 2 3 26 1.69 Watson, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.18 Smith, S, 9-9 1 1 1 1 0 1 25 3.29 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 7 4 4 4 2 9 92 1.97 Garrett 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.84 R.Iglesias, L, 1-5 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 13 4.86

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:38. A_23,654 (42,319).

