Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 8, Diamondbacks 5

May 19, 2019 1:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Panik 2b 3 2 1 0 A.Jones rf 5 0 1 2
Duggar cf 5 1 2 1 K.Marte cf 4 0 0 0
Posey c 5 1 2 1 E.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 1
Belt 1b 5 1 2 1 C.Wlker 1b 4 0 1 0
Lngoria 3b 3 1 1 1 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0
B.Crwfr ss 3 1 1 2 Ahmed ss 3 1 0 0
Pillar rf 4 0 0 0 Swihart lf 3 1 0 0
Wllmson lf 4 0 1 1 C.Kelly c 3 2 1 1
Bmgrner p 2 0 0 0 Godley p 1 0 0 0
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0
Sndoval ph 1 1 1 1 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 J.Mrphy ph 1 0 1 1
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0
A.Avila ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 8 11 8 Totals 33 5 6 5
San Francisco 103 002 011—8
Arizona 000 110 201—5

E_Panik (1), Longoria (6). DP_San Francisco 1, Arizona 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, Arizona 6. 2B_Flores (9), J.Murphy (3). 3B_Duggar (2), B.Crawford (1). HR_Belt (7), Sandoval (6), E.Escobar (10), C.Kelly (4). CS_Panik (2). SF_B.Crawford (1). S_McFarland (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Bumgarner W,3-4 6 1-3 5 4 4 3 6
Dyson H,5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Watson H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 1 1 1 0 3
Arizona
Godley L,1-4 3 1-3 6 4 4 2 3
McFarland 2 2-3 3 2 2 2 3
Bradley 1 0 0 0 1 1
Andriese 2 2 2 2 0 4

HBP_by Dyson (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

Advertisement

T_3:24. A_25,014 (48,519).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.