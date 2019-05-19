Giants 8, Diamondbacks 5

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.252
|Duggar cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Posey c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.230
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.205
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Williamson lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Sandoval ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|5
|11
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.285
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Swihart lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Kelly c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Godley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Avila ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|3
|10
|San Francisco
|103
|002
|011—8
|11
|2
|Arizona
|000
|110
|201—5
|6
|0
a-doubled for Bradley in the 7th. b-homered for Dyson in the 8th. c-struck out for Andriese in the 9th.
E_Panik (1), Longoria (6). LOB_San Francisco 6, Arizona 6. 2B_Flores (9), Murphy (3). 3B_Duggar (2), Crawford (1). HR_Sandoval (6), off Andriese; Belt (7), off Andriese; Escobar (10), off Bumgarner; Kelly (4), off Smith. RBIs_Duggar (21), Posey (14), Belt (18), Longoria (16), Crawford 2 (11), Williamson (7), Sandoval (15), Jones 2 (28), Escobar (31), Kelly (12), Murphy (6). CS_Panik (2). SF_Crawford. S_McFarland.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Duggar, Crawford); Arizona 2 (Escobar, Kelly). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 9; Arizona 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Belt, Longoria, Jones. GIDP_Belt, Ahmed.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt); Arizona 1 (Walker, Escobar).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, W, 3-4
|6
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|6
|105
|4.21
|Dyson, H, 5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.82
|Watson, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.25
|Smith
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|20
|3.06
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley, L, 1-4
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|73
|7.90
|McFarland
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|49
|4.91
|Bradley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.66
|Andriese
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|35
|4.56
Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 2-1, McFarland 1-0. HBP_Dyson (Marte).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:24. A_25,014 (48,519).
