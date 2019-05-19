Listen Live Sports

Giants 8, Diamondbacks 5

May 19, 2019
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 3 2 1 0 2 1 .252
Duggar cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .256
Posey c 5 1 2 1 0 2 .261
Belt 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .237
Longoria 3b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .230
Crawford ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .205
Pillar rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Williamson lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .176
Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .182
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Sandoval ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .293
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 8 11 8 5 11
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones rf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .285
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .289
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Ahmed ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .244
Swihart lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .194
Kelly c 3 2 1 1 1 1 .250
Godley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Murphy ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .179
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Avila ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Totals 33 5 6 5 3 10
San Francisco 103 002 011—8 11 2
Arizona 000 110 201—5 6 0

a-doubled for Bradley in the 7th. b-homered for Dyson in the 8th. c-struck out for Andriese in the 9th.

E_Panik (1), Longoria (6). LOB_San Francisco 6, Arizona 6. 2B_Flores (9), Murphy (3). 3B_Duggar (2), Crawford (1). HR_Sandoval (6), off Andriese; Belt (7), off Andriese; Escobar (10), off Bumgarner; Kelly (4), off Smith. RBIs_Duggar (21), Posey (14), Belt (18), Longoria (16), Crawford 2 (11), Williamson (7), Sandoval (15), Jones 2 (28), Escobar (31), Kelly (12), Murphy (6). CS_Panik (2). SF_Crawford. S_McFarland.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Duggar, Crawford); Arizona 2 (Escobar, Kelly). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 9; Arizona 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Belt, Longoria, Jones. GIDP_Belt, Ahmed.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt); Arizona 1 (Walker, Escobar).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, W, 3-4 6 1-3 5 4 4 3 6 105 4.21
Dyson, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.82
Watson, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.25
Smith 1 1 1 1 0 3 20 3.06
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley, L, 1-4 3 1-3 6 4 4 2 3 73 7.90
McFarland 2 2-3 3 2 2 2 3 49 4.91
Bradley 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 4.66
Andriese 2 2 2 2 0 4 35 4.56

Inherited runners-scored_Dyson 2-1, McFarland 1-0. HBP_Dyson (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:24. A_25,014 (48,519).

