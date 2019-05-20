Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Giants call up lefty Andrew Suarez to start against Braves

May 20, 2019 8:22 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants called up left-hander Andrew Suarez to start Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Suarez was 2-3 with a 6.33 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Sacramento before making his season debut against the Braves. The 26-year-old missed 16 games while with the River Cats with a hamstring injury.

Suarez pitched against Atlanta twice in 2018 and beat the Braves on May 6 for his only career win.

Infielder Donovan Solano was optioned to Sacramento, leaving the Giants without a true backup shortstop. Manager Bruce Bochy indicated that third baseman Evan Longoria or second baseman Joe Panik could be used there if needed.

San Francisco also acquired minor league pitcher Matt Seelinger from Tampa Bay as the player to be named later in the deal that sent catcher Erik Kratz to the Rays last week. Seelinger will report to Class A Augusta.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sports News

The Associated Press

