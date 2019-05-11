Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants claim ex-Phillies outfield Altherr off waivers

May 11, 2019 6:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have claimed outfielder Aaron Altherr off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 28-year-old Altherr has played in 332 games over parts of six seasons and is a career .222 hitter. He batted .272 and hit 19 homers in 107 games in 2017, his best season.

Altherr hit .034 (1 for 29) in 22 games with the Phillies this season. He was out of minor league options.

The Giants designated right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore for assignment in a corresponding move Saturday.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.