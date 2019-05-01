Listen Live Sports

Giants have advised Corey Ballentine to skip rookie camp

May 1, 2019 7:47 pm
 
1 min read
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Giants have told Corey Ballentine to skip the team’s upcoming rookie minicamp to mourn the death of a Washburn University teammate who was killed in a shooting that also wounded New York’s sixth-round pick just hours after being taken in the NFL draft.

The Giants draft choices and rookie free agents were to report on Thursday. Practices are scheduled on Friday and Saturday.

In a statement released by the Giants on Wednesday, the team said it has been in contact with Ballentine since Sunday.

“We have encouraged Corey to stay in Kansas this week to be with his family and friends as they mourn the loss and celebrate the life of his good friend and teammate Dwane Simmons,” the statement said.

Simmons, a fellow defensive back, was killed early Sunday outside an off-campus party. Ballentine was wounded. He was treated and released from a hospital on Sunday.

The university said Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery. No one has been arrested.

“Corey will be with us when it’s appropriate,” the Giants said.

Services for Simmons of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, are scheduled for Saturday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

