Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants part ways with Gerardo Parra, call up Mike Gerber

By JOE KAY
May 3, 2019 6:58 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — Outfielder Gerardo Parra’s disappointing April prompted the San Francisco Giants to replace him with a player who’s been hot in the minors.

The Giants designated Parra for assignment on Friday before the start of a series against the Reds. Mike Gerber was called up to take is spot in a lineup that’s struggling to hit.

“We’ll miss him, but it was time to give Gerber a look,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s going to be in the big leagues somewhere because he can impact a game defensively.

“It’s tough to say goodbye to a really good guy and player with Parra. I consider myself fortunate to get a chance to know him.”

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old Parra signed a minor league deal on Feb. 12 that included a $1.75 million salary when he made the Giants. Parra struggled in 30 games, batting .198 with one homer and six RBIs. The Giants batted only .231 in their last 10 games.

San Francisco claimed the 26-year-old Gerber off waivers from Detroit last December. He was batting .357 with six homers and 15 RBIs at Triple-A Sacramento.

The Giants also put catcher Erik Kratz on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and recalled right-hander Tyler Beede to start against the Reds on Friday. Kratz aggravated the hamstring last month but has continued playing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.