Giants prospect suspended for performance-enhancing drug

May 1, 2019 8:12 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants pitching prospect Logan Webb has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The commissioner’s office on Wednesday announced the punishment without pay for the Double-A pitcher.

The 22-year-old Webb says he doesn’t know how Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone got into his urine sample. He says he is “heartbroken” over the situation and apologized to his family, friends and the Giants.

Webb is considered one of the Giants’ top prospects. He has a 2.00 ERA in his first five starts at Double-A Richmond this year.

He became the fourth player suspended this year under the major league program after Boston pitcher Steven Wright, Kansas City pitcher Eric Skoglund and Houston pitcher Francis Martes. There have been 17 players suspended this year under the minor league program.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.comMLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

