Giants sign 5th-round draft picks Connelly, Slayton

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed fifth-round draft picks Ryan Connelly and Darius Slayton, and re-signed defensive tackle John Jenkins.

A linebacker from Wisconsin, Connelly played in 52 games with 26 starts. He had 251 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions.

Slayton played in 38 games and caught 79 passes for 1,605 yards and 11 touchdowns at Auburn.

With Monday’s signings, the Giants now have half of their 10-member draft class under contract, including Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love, selected in the fourth round, and their two seventh-round choices, Kentucky tackle George Asafo-Adjei and Syracuse defensive lineman Chris Slayton.

Jenkins played in seven games last season after being awarded on waivers on Sept. 4.

