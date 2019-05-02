Listen Live Sports

Gio Reyna sparks US U17s to 3-2 CONCACAF win over Canada

May 2, 2019 9:48 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Gio Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, sparked a comeback from a two-goal deficit with an assist, then converted a free kick to put the Americans ahead in their 3-2 victory over Canada on Thursday night in their opener at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship.

Canada went ahead 2-0 on goals by Jérémie Omeonga in the 21st minute and Jacen Russel-Rowe in the 22nd.

Gianluca Busio scored off a cross from Reyna in the 49th, and Axel Alejandre tied the score in the 63rd. After a corner kick, Kobe Hernandez’s shot deflected off a defender to Alejandre, who kicked in the ball from close range.

Reyna was fouled just outside the penalty area, and his 69th-minute free kick beat goalkeeper Marc Kouadio to the far side.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

