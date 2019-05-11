Giro d’Italia Results

|Saturday
|At Bologna, Italy
|First Stage
A 5-mile time trial beginning and ending in Bologna:
1. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 12:54.
2. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, :19 behind.
3. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :23.
4. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, :28.
5. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, same time.
6. Rafal Majka, Poland, Bora-Hansgrohe, :33.
7. Tao Geoghegan Hart, Britain, Team Ineos, :35.
8. Laurens De Plus, Belgium, Team Jumbo-Visma, same time.
9. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, :39.
10. Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :40.
21. Chad Haga, United States, Team Sunweb, :54.
33. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:05.
40. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, 1:13.
81. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, 1:34.
89. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 1:40.
93. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Jumbo-Visma, 1:41.
98. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, 1:45.
|Overall Standings
|(Through 1 stage)
1. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 12:54.
2. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, :19 Behind.
3. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :23.
4. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, :28.
5. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, same time.
6. Rafal Majka, Poland, Bora-Hansgrohe, :33.
7. Tao Geoghegan Hart, Britain, Team Ineos, :35.
8. Laurens De Plus, Belgium, Team Jumbo-Visma, same time.
9. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, :39.
10. Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :40.
21. Chad Haga, United States, Team Sunweb, :54.
33. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:05.
40. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, 1:13.
81. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, 1:3.
89. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 1:40.
93. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Jumbo-Visma, 1:41.
98. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, 1:45.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.