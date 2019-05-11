Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Giro d’Italia Results

May 11, 2019 4:21 pm
 
Saturday
At Bologna, Italy
First Stage

A 5-mile time trial beginning and ending in Bologna:

1. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 12:54.

2. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, :19 behind.

3. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :23.

4. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, :28.

5. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, same time.

6. Rafal Majka, Poland, Bora-Hansgrohe, :33.

7. Tao Geoghegan Hart, Britain, Team Ineos, :35.

8. Laurens De Plus, Belgium, Team Jumbo-Visma, same time.

9. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, :39.

10. Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :40.

Other Finishers

21. Chad Haga, United States, Team Sunweb, :54.

33. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:05.

40. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, 1:13.

81. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, 1:34.

89. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 1:40.

93. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Jumbo-Visma, 1:41.

98. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, 1:45.

Overall Standings
(Through 1 stage)

1. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 12:54.

2. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, :19 Behind.

3. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :23.

4. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, :28.

5. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Sunweb, same time.

6. Rafal Majka, Poland, Bora-Hansgrohe, :33.

7. Tao Geoghegan Hart, Britain, Team Ineos, :35.

8. Laurens De Plus, Belgium, Team Jumbo-Visma, same time.

9. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, :39.

10. Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :40.

Others

21. Chad Haga, United States, Team Sunweb, :54.

33. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:05.

40. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, 1:13.

81. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, 1:3.

89. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 1:40.

93. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Jumbo-Visma, 1:41.

98. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, 1:45.

