Giro d’Italia Results

|Tuesday
|At Frascati, Italy
|Fourth Stage
A 146-mile, hilly ride from Orbetello to Frascati
1. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Movistar, 5:58:17.
2. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time.
3. Diego Ulissi, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
4. Pascal Ackermann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, :02 behind.
5. Florian Senechal, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
6. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
7. Valerio Conti, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, :14.
8. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, :18.
9. Arnaud Demare, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
10. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
26. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, :31.
52. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, 1:57.
81. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, 3:10.
124. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 5:55.
130. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
134. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.
142. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 8:24.
|Overall Standings
|(Through four stages)
1. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 16:19:20.
2. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, :35.
3. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :39.
4. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, :44.
5. Diego Ulissi, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
6. Rafal Majka, Poland, Bora-Hansgrohe, :49.
7. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, :55.
8. Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :56.
9. Tom Jungels, Luxembourg, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 1:02.
10. Davide Formolo, Italy, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:06.
32. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, 2:28.
51. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, 4:15.
78. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, 6:27.
99. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 8:39.
111. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 10:28.
144. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 19:55.
149. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 21:37.
