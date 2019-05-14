Listen Live Sports

Giro d’Italia Results

May 14, 2019 12:22 pm
 
Tuesday
At Frascati, Italy
Fourth Stage

A 146-mile, hilly ride from Orbetello to Frascati

1. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Movistar, 5:58:17.

2. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time.

3. Diego Ulissi, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

4. Pascal Ackermann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, :02 behind.

5. Florian Senechal, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

6. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

7. Valerio Conti, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, :14.

8. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, :18.

9. Arnaud Demare, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

10. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

Also

26. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, :31.

52. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, 1:57.

81. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, 3:10.

124. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 5:55.

130. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

134. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.

142. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 8:24.

Overall Standings
(Through four stages)

1. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 16:19:20.

2. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, :35.

3. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :39.

4. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, :44.

5. Diego Ulissi, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

6. Rafal Majka, Poland, Bora-Hansgrohe, :49.

7. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, :55.

8. Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :56.

9. Tom Jungels, Luxembourg, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 1:02.

10. Davide Formolo, Italy, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:06.

Also

32. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, 2:28.

51. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, 4:15.

78. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, 6:27.

99. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 8:39.

111. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 10:28.

144. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 19:55.

149. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 21:37.

