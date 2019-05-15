Giro d’Italia Results

Wednesday At Terracina, Italy Fifth Stage

An 87-mile, mostly flat ride from Frascati to Terracina, with a Category 4 climb shortly after the midpoint of the stage

1. Pascal Ackermann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 3:15:44.

2. Fernando Gaviria, Colombia, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

3. Arnaud Demare, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

4. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time.

Advertisement

5. Matteo Moschetti, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

6. Ryan Gibbons, South Africa, Dimension Data, same time.

7. Paolo Simion, Italy, Bardiani CSF, same time.

8. Jenthe Biermans, Belgium, Katusha Alpecin, same time.

9. Giovanni Lonardi, Italy, Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane’, same time.

10. Manuel Belletti, Italy, Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, same time.

Also

13. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, same time.

97. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

106. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

122. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, same time.

123. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, same time.

126. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.

129. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

Overall Standings (Through five stages)

1. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 19:35:04.

2. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, :35.

3. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :39.

4. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, :44.

5. Diego Ulissi, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

6. Rafal Majka, Poland, Bora-Hansgrohe, :49.

7. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, :55.

8. Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :56.

9. Tom Jungels, Luxembourg, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 1:02.

10. Davide Formolo, Italy, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:06.

Also

32. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, 2:28.

50. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, 4:15.

76. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, 6:27.

97. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 8:39.

109. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 10:28.

142. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 19:55.

147. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 21:37.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.