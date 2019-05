Giro d’Italia Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy Sixth Stage

A 147.9-mile hilly ride from Cassino to San Giovanni Rotondo, with a Category 2 climb near the finish

1. Fausto Masnada, Italy, Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, 5:45:01.

2. Valerio Conti, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, :05 behind.

3. Jose Rojas, Spain, Movistar, :38.

4. Ruben Plaza, Spain, Israel Cycling Academy, same time.

5. Giovanni Carboni, Italy, Bardiana CSF, :43.

6. Pieter Serry, Belgium, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :54.

7. Valentin Madouas, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

8. Nans Peters, France, AG2R La Mondiale, :57.

9. Andrey Amador, Costa Rica, Movistar, same time.

10. Amaro Antunes, Portugal, CCC, same time.

Also

20. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 7:19.

38. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, same time.

74. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

98. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, same time.

110. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 12:22.

133. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 23:08.

163. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, same time.

Overall Standings (Through six stages)

1. Valerio Conti, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 25:22:00.

2. Giovanni Carboni, Italy, Bardiana CSF, 1:41.

3. Nans Peters, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 2:09.

4. Jose Rojas, Spain, Movistar, 2:12.

5. Valentin Madouas, France, Groupama-FDJ, 2:19.

6. Amaro Antunes, Portugal, CCC, 2:45.

7. Fausto Masnada, Italy, Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, 3:14.

8. Pieter Serry, Belgium, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 3:25.

9. Andrey Amador, Costa Rica, Movistar, 3:27.

10. Sam Oomen, Netherlands, Sunweb, 4:57.

Also

39. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, 7:52.

51. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, 9:39.

82. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 15:52.

117. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 27:01.

120. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, 27:40.

128. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 29:52.

130. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 30:22.

