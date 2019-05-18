Listen Live Sports

Giro d’Italia Results

May 18, 2019 12:44 pm
 
Saturday
At Pesaro, Italy
Eighth Stage

A 148.5-mile ride from Tortoreto Lido to Pesaro, the longest stage of this year’s Giro, which starts flat and follows with a Category 3 and a pair of Category 4 climbs over the second half

1. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, 5:43:32.

2. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

3. Pascal Ackermann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

4. Fabio Sabatini, Italy, Deceuninck-Quick Step, same time.

5. Manuel Belletti, Italy, Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, same time.

6. Arnaud Demare, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

7. Davide Cimolai, Italy, Israel Cycling Academy, same time.

8. Marco Canola, Italy, Nippo-Vini-Fantini-Faizane, same time.

9. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, Dimension Data, same time.

10. Rudiger Selig, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

Also

54. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, same time.

70. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, :43.

80. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, 1:47.

81. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

93. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 2:33.

111. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 4:57.

143. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 10:39.

Overall Standings
(Through eight stages)

1. Valerio Conti, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 35:13:06.

2. Jose Rojas, Spain, Movistar, 1:32.

3. Giovanni Carboni, Italy, Bardiana CSF, 1:41.

4. Nans Peters, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 2:09.

5. Valentin Madouas, France, Groupama-FDJ, 2:17.

6. Amaro Antunes, Portugal, CCC, 2:45.

7. Fausto Masnada, Italy, Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, 3:14.

8. Pieter Serry, Belgium, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 3:25.

9. Andrey Amador, Costa Rica, Movistar, 3:27.

10. Sam Oomen, Netherlands, Sunweb, 4:57.

Also

33. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, 7:52.

41. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, 10:22.

72. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 21:49.

99. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 33:09.

101. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, 33:48.

126. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 46:33.

128. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 47:43.

