Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giro d’Italia Results

May 22, 2019 1:33 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Wednesday
At Novi Ligure, Italy
11th Stage

A 137.3-mile, pan-flat ride to the edge of the Po Valley from Carpi to Novi Ligure

1. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, 5:17:26.

2. Arnaud Demare, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

3. Pascal Ackermann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

4. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

5. Davide Cimolai, Italy, Israel Cycling Academy, same time.

6. Simone Consonni, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

7. Ryan Gibbons, South Africa, Dimension Data, same time.

8. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, Dimension Data, same time.

9. Jackub Mareczko, Italy, CCC, same time.

10. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, same time.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Also

42. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

47. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, same time.

104. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, same time.

115. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.

131. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, :42 behind.

137. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:10.

Overall Standings
(After 11 stages)

1. Valerio Conti, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 45:02:05.

2. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 1:50.

3. Nans Peters, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 2:21.

4. Jose Rojas, Spain, Movistar, 2:33.

5. Fausto Masnada, Italy, Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, 2:36.

6. Andrey Amador, Costa Rica, Movistar, 2:39.

7. Amaro Antunes, Portugal, CCC, 3:05.

8. Valentin Madouas, France, Groupama-FDJ, 3:27.

9. Giovanni Carboni, Italy, Bardiana CSF, 3:30.

10. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana, 3:32.

Also

33. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, 7:29.

43. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, 12:26.

73. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 25:27.

98. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, 35:35.

103. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 38:42.

116. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 45:23.

127. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 49:46.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.