Giro d’Italia Results

Wednesday At Novi Ligure, Italy 11th Stage

A 137.3-mile, pan-flat ride to the edge of the Po Valley from Carpi to Novi Ligure

1. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, 5:17:26.

2. Arnaud Demare, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

3. Pascal Ackermann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

4. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

5. Davide Cimolai, Italy, Israel Cycling Academy, same time.

6. Simone Consonni, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

7. Ryan Gibbons, South Africa, Dimension Data, same time.

8. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, Dimension Data, same time.

9. Jackub Mareczko, Italy, CCC, same time.

10. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, same time.

Also

42. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

47. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, same time.

104. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, same time.

115. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.

131. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, :42 behind.

137. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:10.

Overall Standings (After 11 stages)

1. Valerio Conti, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 45:02:05.

2. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 1:50.

3. Nans Peters, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 2:21.

4. Jose Rojas, Spain, Movistar, 2:33.

5. Fausto Masnada, Italy, Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, 2:36.

6. Andrey Amador, Costa Rica, Movistar, 2:39.

7. Amaro Antunes, Portugal, CCC, 3:05.

8. Valentin Madouas, France, Groupama-FDJ, 3:27.

9. Giovanni Carboni, Italy, Bardiana CSF, 3:30.

10. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana, 3:32.

Also

33. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, 7:29.

43. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, 12:26.

73. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 25:27.

98. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, 35:35.

103. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 38:42.

116. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 45:23.

127. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 49:46.

