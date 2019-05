Giro d’Italia Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Pinerolo, Italy 12th Stage

A 98.2-mile hilly ride from Cuneo to Pinerolo, with a Category 1 climb, the first of this year’s Giro, about three-quarters through

1. Cesare Benedetti, Italy, Bora-Hansgrohe, 3:41:49.

2. Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

3. Edward Dunbar, Ireland, Ineos, same time.

4. Gianluca Brambilla, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, :02 behind.

5. Eros Capecchi, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :06.

6. Jan Polanc, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :25.

7. Matteo Montaguti, Italy, Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, :34.

8. Thomas De Gendt, Belgiu, Lotto Soudal, :36.

9. Francesco Gavazzi, Italy, Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, 2:36.

10. Manuel Senni, Italy, Bardiani CSF, 2:38.

Also

63. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 13:07.

66. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, 13:45.

79. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, 18:44.

92. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

111. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 20:02.

120. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

130. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, same time.

Overall Standings (After 12 stages)

1. Jan Polanc, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 48:49:40.

2. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 4:07.

3. Valerio Conti, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, 4:51.

4. Eros Capecchi, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 5:02.

5. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 5:51.

6. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 6:02.

7. Rafal Majka, Poland, Bora-Hansgrohe, 7:00.

8. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Movistar, 7:23.

9. Andrey Amador, Costa Rica, Movistar, 7:30.

10. Hugh John McCarthy, Britain, EF Education First, 7:33.

Also

40. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, 15:28.

54. Larry Warbasse, United States, AG2R La Mondiale, 25:24.

85. Brent Bookwalter, United States, Mitchelton-Scott, 39:43.

104. Nathan Brown, United States, EF Education First, 49:51.

106. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 51:40.

116. Sean Bennett, United States, EF Education First, 57:07.

118. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 59:39.

