Giro d’Italia Results

ROME, May 26 (Xinhua) — Following are the leading results of the cycling Giro d’Italia 14th stage, a 131km ride from Saint-Vincent to Courmayeur, on Saturday:

1. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Movistar, four hours two minutes 23 seconds

2. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, at one minute 32 seconds

3. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, at 1:54

4. Rafal Majka, Poland, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time

5. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, same time

6. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, same time

7. Pavel Sivakov, Russia, Ineos, same time

8. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, same time

9. Joe Dombrowski, United States, EF Education First, same time

10. Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, at 2:01Enditem

