Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

AT&T BYRON NELSON

Site: Dallas

Course: Trinity Forest GC. Yardage: 7,371. Par: 71.

Advertisement

Purse: $7.9 million. Winner’s share: $1,422,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Aaron Wise.

FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.

Last week: Max Homa won the Wells Fargo Championship.

Notes: Brooks Koepka at No. 3 is the only player from the top 10 in the world in the field. Koepka, who defends his PGA Championship title next week, prefers to play the week before a major. … Jordan Spieth, who grew up in Dallas, tied for 16th in 2010 as a 16-year-old on a sponsor exemption. That remains his best finish at his hometown tournament. … Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS football analyst Tony Romo received a sponsor’s exemption. He missed the cut in his two previous PGA Tour events, both in the Dominican Republic. … The field features 12 of the top 50 players in the world, but only two from the top 20 — Koepka and Patrick Reed. … Lucas Bjerregaard and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark and Justin Harding of South Africa received exemptions. All three are in the PGA Championship field next week. … This is the second year at Trinity Forest. … After the PGA Championship in New York, the PGA Tour returns to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the Colonial.

Next week: PGA Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

BETFRED BRITISH MASTERS

Site: Southport, England.

Course: Hillside GC. Yardage: 6,953. Par: 72.

Purse: 3 million pounds. Winner’s share: 500,000 pounds.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 5:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Eddie Pepperell.

Race to Dubai leader: Kevin Kisner.

Last week: Mikko Korhonen won the Volvo China Open.

Notes: Tommy Fleetwood is this year’s tournament host of the course next door to Royal Birkdale. Fleetwood grew up in Southport and made his European Tour debut at the British Masters in 2008. … The tournament has been on the European Tour schedule since 1972 and features 10 major champions on its roll call of champions. … Conor Gough, the 16-year-old winner of the British Boys Amateur Champion last year, makes his European Tour debut. … The field features 12 players who will be in New York next week for the PGA Championship. … Fleetwood is the highest-ranked player at No. 16, with three others (Tyrrell Hatton, Eddie Pepperell and Matt Wallace) from the top 50. … The British Masters is one of two European Tour stops in England this year. The other is the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Next week: PGA Championship.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

REGIONS TRADITION

Site: Birmingham, Ala.

Course: Greystone Golf & CC (Founders course). Yardage: 7,299. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.4 million. Winner’s share: $360,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last week: Scott McCarron won the Insperity Invitational.

Notes: The first major of the PGA Tour Champions schedule dates to 1989 and spent 14 years in Arizona and eight years in Oregon before moving to Alabama in 2011. … Jack Nicklaus is a four-time winner of the Tradition. … An American has not won the event since Jeff Maggert in 2015. … This is the first of consecutive majors on the Champions schedule, with the Senior PGA in two weeks. … Senior PGA champion Paul Broadhurst is not in the PGA Championship next week because of the move to May. He played in the PGA last August in St. Louis, and the PGA of America did not think he should play in two PGAs. … This is the only Champions major where the winner does not earn a spot in a corresponding event on the PGA Tour.

Next tournament: Senior PGA Championship on May 23-26.

___

WEB.COM TOUR

KC GOLF CLASSIC

Site: Overland Park, Kan.

Course: Nicklaus GC at LionsGate. Yardage: 7,251. Par: 72.

Purse: $675,000. Winner’s share: $121,500.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Zack Sucher.

Points leader: Zhang Xinjun.

Last week: Robby Shelton won the Nashville Golf Open.

Next week: Knoxville Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Sei Young Kim won the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

Next tournament: Pure Silk Championship on May 23-26.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: IOA Invitational, Atlanta National GC, Milton, Ga. Defending champion: Elizabeth Szokol. Online: www.symetratour.com

Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour: Asia-Pacific Open Diamond Cup, Sobu CC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Yuta Ikeda. Online: www.jgto.org and www.asiantour.com.

Challenge Tour: Prague Golf Challenge, Prague City Golf, Prague, Czech Republic. Defending champion: Ben Stow. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

PGA Tour China: Beijing Championship, Topwin Golf and CC, Beijing. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.pgatour.com/china

Korean LPGA: NH Investment & Securities Ladies Championship, Suwon GC, Yongin, South Korea. Defending champion: Ju-yeon In. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup, Ibaraki GC (East Course), Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: Jiyai Shin. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.