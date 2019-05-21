Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Course: Colonial CC. Yardage: 7,209. Par: 70.

Purse: $7.3 million. Winner’s share: $1,314,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Justin Rose.

Last week: Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.

Notes: Jordan Spieth is coming off a tie for third at the PGA Championship, his first top 20 of the year and best result since last year’s Masters. It allowed him to move into the top 100 in the FedEx Cup for the first time all season at No. 91. … Patrick Reed was planning to play and then withdrew. He has gone eight straight tournaments without a top-20 finish. … This is first year Charles Schwab takes over as title sponsor. … Colonial is the longest-running PGA Tour event held on the same course. … Defending champion Justin Rose is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3. Four others from the top 10 are playing — Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler. Jon Rahm is at No. 11. … Ben Hogan was the last back-to-back winner at Colonial in 1952 and 1953. … Fresh off his PGA Championship victory, Brooks Koepka is not playing. He was runner-up last year.

Next week: Memorial.

___

PGA OF AMERICA AND PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Pittsford, New York.

Course: Oak Hill CC (East). Yardage: 6,896. Par: 70.

Purse: $3.25 million. Winner’s share: $585,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 3-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Paul Broadhurst.

Last tournament: Steve Stricker won the Regions Tradition.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Notes: Steve Stricker, who won his first PGA Tour Champions major at the Regions Tradition two weeks, decided to skip Colonial to play the Senior PGA. … Oak Hill has hosted the PGA Championship three times, won by Jack Nicklaus in 1980, Shaun Micheel in 2003 and Jason Dufner in 2003. It also hosted the Ryder Cup in 1995, won by Europe. It will host the PGA Championship for a fourth time in May 2023. … The winner gets a lifetime exemption to the Senior PGA and will be exempt into the Senior U.S. Open and Senior British Open. … Jeff Sluman is in the field and will be part of team that renovates Oak Hill in time for the 2023 PGA Championship. … Jay Haas, Bernhard Langer and Loren Roberts each played in the 1995 Ryder Cup, 2003 PGA Championship and 2008 Senior PGA Championship, all at Oak Hill. … The course is only 281 yards shorter than it was for the PGA Championship in 2013.

Next week: Principal Charity Classic.

___

LPGA TOUR

PURE SILK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Williamsburg, Virginia.

Course: Kingsmill Resort. Yardage: 6,445. Par: 71.

Purse: $1.3 million. Winner’s share: $195,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Last tournament: Sei Young Kim won the LPGA Mediheal Championship at Lake Merced.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Notes: After a two-week break, the LPGA Tour begins one of its biggest stretches. The U.S. Women’s Open follows Kingsmill, and then the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine two weeks after the U.S. Women’s Open. … Jutanugarn has won at Kingsmill two of the last three years. … Inbee Park at No. 6 is the only player from the top 10 in the world ranking not playing Kingsmill. … This is the first year for Pure Silk to be title sponsor at Kingsmill. It previously was sponsor of the tournament held in the Bahamas. … Kingsmill formerly was a PGA Tour event from 1968 through 2002, when Charles Howell III won his first tournament. … Cristie Kerr joins Jutanugarn as the only multiple winners at Kingsmill. … The top six players in the Vare Trophy standing all have a scoring average below 70. Jin Young Ko, coming off a three-week break in South Korea, leads with a scoring average at 69.0.

Next week: U.S. Women’s Open.

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

MADE IN DENMARK

Site: Farso, Denmark.

Course: Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort. Yardage: 6,881. Par: 71.

Purse: 3 million euros ($3.35 million). Winner’s share: 500,000 euros ($558,000).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Matt Wallace.

Last week: Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship.

Race to Dubai leader: Kevin Kisner.

Notes: Denmark was Matt Wallace’s third victory last year on the European Tour. It ended the first weekend of September, and now moves to May. … Wallace is coming off another strong performance in the PGA Championship. He tied for third at Bethpage Black, one year after he tied for 19th at Bellerive. … Lucas Bjerregaard is playing his third straight event, following the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas and the PGA Championship on Long Island, New York. Bjerregaard and Thorbjorn Olesen give Made in Denmark two players in the top 60 in the world. … Wallace was among five international players without full PGA Tour status who qualified for the U.S. Open by being in the top 60 in the world. The others are Matt Fitzpatrick, Eddie Pepperell, Shane Lowry, Justin Harding and Olesen.

Next week: Belgian Knockout.

___

WEB.COM TOUR

EVANS SCHOLAR INVITATIONAL

Site: Glenview, Illinois.

Course: The Glen Club.

Purse: $550,000. Winner’s share: $99,000

Television: None.

Defending champion: New tournament.

Last week: Robby Shelton won the Knoxville Open.

Points leader: Robby Shelton.

Next week: Rex Hospital Open.

___

OTHER TOURS

