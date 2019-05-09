Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gonzaga adds Admon Gilder as grad transfer from Texas A&M

May 9, 2019 8:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has added former Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder as a graduate transfer and he will be eligible to play in the upcoming season.

Gilder has not played since the 2017-18 season due to a blood clot in his right biceps muscle that forced him to miss all of last season. Gilder averaged 12.3 points two years ago as Texas A&M reached the Sweet 16, and averaged 13.7 points as a sophomore during the 2016-17 season. Gilder has started 58 of 98 career games.

Gonzaga reached the regional finals last season before losing to Texas Tech. The Bulldogs could need to replace several starters with a number of players having declared for the NBA draft.

Gonzaga announced Gilder’s addition Thursday.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.