Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Guinness tells marathon-running nurse: no skirt, no record

May 5, 2019 10:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A British nurse who ran the London Marathon in her uniform says she has been denied a Guinness World Records listing because she wasn’t wearing a skirt.

Jessica Anderson ran last week’s marathon in a time of 3.08:22, half a minute faster than the existing marathon record for a woman in a nurse’s uniform.

Anderson says she was informed that her uniform of medical scrubs with trousers didn’t meet Guinness’s rules for a nurse’s uniform: a blue or white dress, apron and a traditional cap.

Anderson told Runner’s World magazine the rules were outdated and reinforced “old gender stereotypes.”

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Guinness World Records said Saturday “it is quite clear that this record title is long overdue a review, which we will conduct as a priority in the coming days.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Lifestyle News Sports News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.